Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.