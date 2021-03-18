Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $92,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $258.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

