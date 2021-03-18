Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $121,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 330,199 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $93.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

