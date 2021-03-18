Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.53.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.