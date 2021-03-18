Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $208.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

