Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,465 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 107.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,805 shares of company stock worth $11,852,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

