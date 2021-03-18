Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 768 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 191,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,187,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 232,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,810. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

