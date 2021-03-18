Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $188,000 in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $55.25. 4,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

