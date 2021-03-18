Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $238,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $358.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.70. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

