Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. McDonald’s makes up about 0.0% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.14. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

