Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $912.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.82, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.