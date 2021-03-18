Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow Sells 150,000 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VGR opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

