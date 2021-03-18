Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.81. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $6.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.18. 830,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.31, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $121.53 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.34.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,714 shares of company stock worth $5,822,742. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.