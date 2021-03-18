Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,555,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,742. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.41. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

