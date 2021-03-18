Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Cut by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.86% of Verisk Analytics worth $290,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,652. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.