Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.63

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $37.28 million and approximately $544,735.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,530.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.96 or 0.03058853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00345072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.28 or 0.00905883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.37 or 0.00400420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.00340453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00248932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020863 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,195,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

