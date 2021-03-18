Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

DSP opened at $47.78 on Monday. Viant Technology has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

