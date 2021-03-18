Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CNRAF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Vicinity Centres has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.