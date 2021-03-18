ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $725.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.