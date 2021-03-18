Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 5.3%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s share price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.21. 1,090,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,508,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

