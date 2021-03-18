Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 10.9% Following Weak Earnings

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price fell 10.9% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.58. 3,512,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,437,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.14 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.