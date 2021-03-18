Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.88 ($109.26).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of DG opened at €91.52 ($107.67) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.16.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

