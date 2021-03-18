Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 10,812,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 20,662,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

