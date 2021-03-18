Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $254.30 million, a P/E ratio of -215.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

