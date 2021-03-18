Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $495.74 million and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

