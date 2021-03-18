Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

