Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Visa worth $1,339,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.31. 121,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,004,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a market cap of $430.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

