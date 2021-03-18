Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.03. The company had a trading volume of 195,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,920. The company has a market capitalization of $431.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

