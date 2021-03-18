Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.88

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.88 and traded as high as $32.83. Vivendi shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 2,142 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.