VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,309 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $101,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after buying an additional 399,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

