VNT Chain (VNT) Price Down 52.3% This Week

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $166,371.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.09 or 0.00627431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00034325 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.