Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average of $175.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

