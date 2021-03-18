Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

NYSE MO opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

