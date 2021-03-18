Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,428 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMS opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $113.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 in the last ninety days. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

