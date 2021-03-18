Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,003 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $641.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.67.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

