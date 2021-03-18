Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Coeur Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,324,000 after purchasing an additional 288,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,492,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,060 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

