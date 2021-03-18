Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

