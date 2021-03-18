Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,378 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

DexCom stock opened at $351.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.