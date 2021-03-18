W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.39

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.39 and last traded at $76.87, with a volume of 23905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.03.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,624,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

