W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $46,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

Shares of GWW opened at $400.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.