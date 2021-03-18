Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €153.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €153.00 ($180.00) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €120.00 ($141.18).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €111.20 ($130.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is €115.63 and its 200-day moving average is €102.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €131.55 ($154.76).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

