Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 11th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,982,433 shares of company stock worth $852,628,794. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.01.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.28 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $374.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.