Walter A. Baker Sells 4,395 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

