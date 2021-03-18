WANdisco (LON:WAND) Shares Gap Up to $478.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 478 ($6.25), but opened at GBX 499 ($6.52). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 482 ($6.30), with a volume of 30,985 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 475.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.07 million and a PE ratio of -9.23.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.