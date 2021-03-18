Warburg Research Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €51.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.80 ($49.18) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.70 ($56.12).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

