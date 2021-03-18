Warren B. Kanders Sells 83,322 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.88 million, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.