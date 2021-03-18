Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,453,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.51. 160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,875. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.78. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

