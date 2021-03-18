WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

WD-40 has raised its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $293.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.75.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.