Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of TSC opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

