Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Senseonics (SENS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN: SENS):

3/11/2021 – Senseonics had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/11/2021 – Senseonics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $1.00 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Senseonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

3/5/2021 – Senseonics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/5/2021 – Senseonics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $1.00 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Senseonics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/26/2021 – Senseonics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $1.85 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Senseonics was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/20/2021 – Senseonics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

SENS stock remained flat at $$3.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 416,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,852,281. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,585,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

